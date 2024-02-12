Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 400,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,025 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,270,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $657,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,869,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $472,464,000 after buying an additional 87,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $408,128,000 after buying an additional 1,846,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.51.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

