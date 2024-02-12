Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Chord Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Chord Energy by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chord Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $462,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,867.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total transaction of $245,190.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,183,914.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $462,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,867.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,750 shares of company stock worth $1,931,128 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Chord Energy from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $156.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.07. Chord Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $175.20.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

