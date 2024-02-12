Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $5.76 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,256,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,272,198,000 after buying an additional 522,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aptiv by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,441,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,012,000 after purchasing an additional 344,113 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,790,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $668,843,000 after buying an additional 656,845 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $583,947,000 after acquiring an additional 120,302 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $82.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.53. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aptiv

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.