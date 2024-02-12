Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $6.05 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $173.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.52. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.27 and a twelve month high of $175.35.

Republic Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

