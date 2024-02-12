Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 209,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,146,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,271,000 after purchasing an additional 183,369 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in VICI Properties by 58.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 755,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,979,000 after purchasing an additional 277,143 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 31.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,749,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,874,000 after purchasing an additional 654,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:VICI opened at $29.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

