Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Certuity LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $83.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.97, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.85.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

