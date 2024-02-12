Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 31,254 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,254 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KDP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KDP. HSBC began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.15 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.