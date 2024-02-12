Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 1,561 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 56,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $162,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $176.99 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $191.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JLL. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

