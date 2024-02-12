Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 167 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $959.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $852.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $771.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $625.97 and a 12-month high of $978.95.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $842.22.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,311 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

