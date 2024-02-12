Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 2,175 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,392 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.
Devon Energy Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $41.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.68. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $64.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on DVN
Devon Energy Company Profile
Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Devon Energy
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Uber quadruples EPS estimates, but is growth decelerating?
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- 3 stocks set to benefit from record Valentine’s Day spending
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Tradeweb is a disruptive pure play on financial market liquidity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.