Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 3,481 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Autoliv stock opened at $110.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.66 and a 1-year high of $112.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.97 and its 200 day moving average is $100.16.

Insider Activity

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $86,551.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $619,143.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.18.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

