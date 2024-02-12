Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 925 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,217 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9,735.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $243,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $849,043,000 after purchasing an additional 644,609 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,774 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after purchasing an additional 583,069 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,168.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 428,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,300,990 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $171,978,000 after purchasing an additional 295,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DKS. Wedbush upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $162.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $163.37. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.53.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 35.68%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.