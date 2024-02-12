Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 9,522 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 260,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,522 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 870.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $24.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.12. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $27.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.