Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 70.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 60.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

In related news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,337.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Cichocki acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $122.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.84. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.