The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Allstate worth $19,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $160.03 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $168.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -287.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALL. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.88.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

