The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Middleby were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Middleby by 34.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Middleby by 29.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Middleby by 29.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MIDD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

MIDD opened at $145.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.56. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $109.59 and a 12 month high of $158.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.89.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

