Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Holdings Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Trex by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Trex during the first quarter worth $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Trex by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of TREX opened at $91.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $92.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TREX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Trex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trex

About Trex

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.