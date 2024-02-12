UBS Group AG Acquires 14,405 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 897,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.03% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $98,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $125.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.04 and its 200-day moving average is $115.31. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $127.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

