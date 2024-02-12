UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,020,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676,119 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.52% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $94,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 846.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $52.49 on Monday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $52.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average of $48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3417 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

