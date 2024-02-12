UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,249,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,201 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 5.99% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $109,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 140.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.36 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.21.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.