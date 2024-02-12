UBS Group AG Buys 143,263 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,496,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,263 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.45% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $91,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $84,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $30.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.60. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $30.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

