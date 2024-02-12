UBS Group AG Cuts Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.50% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $113,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $308.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.18. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $309.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

