UBS Group AG Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,608,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.16% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $108,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $75.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $76.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.60.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

