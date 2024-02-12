UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,315,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,474 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.53% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $93,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,233 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14,160.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 561,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,508,000 after buying an additional 558,050 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,996,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,970,000 after buying an additional 483,955 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 594,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,881,000 after buying an additional 377,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5,235.4% in the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 310,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,855,000 after buying an additional 304,751 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $80.54 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.39 and a fifty-two week high of $82.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.4012 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

