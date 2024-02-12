UBS Group AG Grows Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,456,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612,295 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.52% of ASE Technology worth $86,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 4.1% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 35,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 9.7% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 5.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 32,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $9.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.24. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

