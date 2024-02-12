UBS Group AG Grows Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,203,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,488 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 3.43% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $104,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $242,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $53.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.