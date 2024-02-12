UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,684,519 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,105 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of HDFC Bank worth $99,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 30,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 114.4% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.9% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of HDB opened at $53.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average is $61.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $53.41 and a one year high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

