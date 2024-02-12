UBS Group AG Has $107.42 Million Stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,363,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557,412 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 11.01% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $107,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FPEI. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,466,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 558,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000.

FPEI stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $18.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

