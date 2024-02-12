UBS Group AG Lowers Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,188 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.19% of Roper Technologies worth $97,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.50.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $550.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $541.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $562.69.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

