UBS Group AG Sells 6,294 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.63% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $93,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,703,000 after buying an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,675,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,172,000 after buying an additional 27,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,319,000 after buying an additional 410,331 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $166.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.91 and a 200 day moving average of $150.83. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.02 and a 52 week high of $167.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

