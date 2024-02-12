United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of United Fire Group worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UFCS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 134,553 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 134.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 82,037 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 101.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 80,919 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,435,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 52,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

UFCS stock opened at $21.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $31.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

