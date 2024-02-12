United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Position Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,029 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemsstock Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter worth about $12,891,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 35.0% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,404,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,103,000 after purchasing an additional 67,824 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United States Steel

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,458 shares of company stock valued at $13,049,275 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United States Steel Stock Performance

United States Steel stock opened at $46.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

X has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Argus cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on United States Steel

United States Steel Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

