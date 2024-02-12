United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $215.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $213.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.80.

UTHR opened at $212.34 on Monday. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $261.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,440.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,605 shares of company stock worth $7,676,365 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in United Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

