Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vale were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VALE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vale by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,799,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,752,000 after purchasing an additional 452,290 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vale by 52.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,783,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733,169 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 10,761,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.
Vale Stock Performance
NYSE VALE opened at $13.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Vale
Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.
