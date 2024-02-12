Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 45.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VIAV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $8.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 445.50 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $73,858.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at $643,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 352.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 141.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

