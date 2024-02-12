Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,379,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,588 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Vipshop worth $22,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Yunqi Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth $19,473,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,975,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,621,000 after purchasing an additional 42,596 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $16.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.38. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $19.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

