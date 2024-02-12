Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Position Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Woodward were worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Woodward by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $137.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.74. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.30 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.13 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.89.

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

