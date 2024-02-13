1,022,646 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,022,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vale by 44.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.00.

VALE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

