14,575 Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $211,176,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 28.4% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,756 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Plug Power by 671.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,586,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,018,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Price Performance

Shares of PLUG opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $16.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Plug Power from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Plug Power from $78.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

