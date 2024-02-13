1,642 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 17,405.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,417,000 after buying an additional 5,243,349 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 217.0% during the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 3,339,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $231,022,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 76.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,560,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in M&T Bank by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,894.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,561,048 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $136.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $161.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTB

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.