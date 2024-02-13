2,000 Shares in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the second quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000.

Euronav Stock Performance

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Euronav NV has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $19.18.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.87 million. Euronav had a net margin of 69.69% and a return on equity of 25.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.399 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Euronav’s payout ratio is 37.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EURN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Euronav from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.43 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Euronav in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.26.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

