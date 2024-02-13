2,111 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $247.13 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.74 and a 52-week high of $251.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRSK

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.