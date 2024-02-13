23,435 Shares in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIW opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.22. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $30.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 143.89%.

HIW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

