26,161 Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 11.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 685,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 31,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on STWD. TheStreet cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:STWD opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.84%.

Insider Activity at Starwood Property Trust

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

