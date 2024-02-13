Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,225,000 after buying an additional 60,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 620.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,092,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $178,212,000 after purchasing an additional 47,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity Brands

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AYI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.80.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Acuity Brands stock opened at $241.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.45. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $149.30 and a one year high of $244.16.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

