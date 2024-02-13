Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,375,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 81,290 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.37% of Agree Realty worth $76,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $75.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.67.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.10%.

ADC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JMP Securities raised Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.17 per share, for a total transaction of $103,989.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,748.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 26,550 shares of company stock worth $1,651,629 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.