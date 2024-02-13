Alkermes (ALKS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Alkermes to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alkermes Price Performance

Shares of ALKS opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average is $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.91. Alkermes has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $33.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

