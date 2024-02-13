Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is United Asset Strategies Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.6% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,832,416.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $3,291,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,832,416.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,974 shares of company stock worth $19,427,217 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.0 %

GOOGL stock opened at $147.53 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $153.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

