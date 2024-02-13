Amalgamated Bank Acquires 5,265 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Coupang were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Coupang by 64.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 73,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 140.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,315,000 after buying an additional 605,499 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Coupang by 111.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Coupang by 27.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 17,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupang by 75.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 33,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.79.

Coupang Price Performance

Coupang stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,874.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,008,646 shares of company stock worth $461,832,871. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.