Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 19.3% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after buying an additional 50,140 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 572,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,021,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.12.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

